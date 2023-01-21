Insider Selling: Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) CEO Sells 60,000 Shares of Stock

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) CEO Patrick Miles sold 60,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $799,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,481,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,070,167.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Patrick Miles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 17th, Patrick Miles sold 60,000 shares of Alphatec stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $783,000.00.

Alphatec Price Performance

Shares of ATEC opened at $13.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.39. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.31. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $5.73 and a one year high of $13.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Institutional Trading of Alphatec

Alphatec ( NASDAQ:ATEC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $89.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.07 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 575.45% and a negative net margin of 49.34%. Research analysts forecast that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the third quarter worth $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the second quarter worth $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the first quarter worth $66,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Alphatec by 66.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,621 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATEC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Alphatec from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Alphatec from $16.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.64.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System that provides minimally invasive pedicle screw placement.

