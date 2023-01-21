Insider Selling: Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) Major Shareholder Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) major shareholder Brett Adcock sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.57, for a total transaction of $514,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Brett Adcock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 13th, Brett Adcock sold 200,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total transaction of $520,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 11th, Brett Adcock sold 200,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.37, for a total transaction of $474,000.00.

On Monday, January 9th, Brett Adcock sold 150,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total transaction of $352,500.00.

On Friday, January 6th, Brett Adcock sold 180,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $396,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 4th, Brett Adcock sold 130,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total transaction of $276,900.00.

On Monday, December 5th, Brett Adcock sold 49,584 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total transaction of $119,497.44.

On Friday, December 2nd, Brett Adcock sold 120,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total transaction of $301,200.00.

On Wednesday, November 30th, Brett Adcock sold 120,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $278,400.00.

On Monday, November 28th, Brett Adcock sold 4,096 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total transaction of $9,830.40.

On Tuesday, November 22nd, Brett Adcock sold 100,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total transaction of $241,000.00.

Archer Aviation Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of ACHR opened at $2.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.93. Archer Aviation Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $5.24. The company has a current ratio of 14.05, a quick ratio of 14.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Archer Aviation ( NYSE:ACHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.03. Equities analysts predict that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Archer Aviation from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Archer Aviation from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Archer Aviation

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. BBR Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 1,114.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 10,850 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.51% of the company’s stock.

Archer Aviation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

See Also

