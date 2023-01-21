Insider Selling: Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) EVP Sells 30,215 Shares of Stock

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) EVP John Woock sold 30,215 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total value of $2,034,678.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,096,023.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Axonics Trading Down 0.3 %

AXNX opened at $61.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.48 and a beta of 0.43. Axonics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.41 and a 12 month high of $79.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.10.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $70.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.98 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 15.63% and a negative net margin of 31.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Axonics by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Axonics by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 207,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,949,000 after buying an additional 23,393 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Axonics by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 235,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,573,000 after buying an additional 25,030 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Axonics during the 3rd quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Axonics by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. 97.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AXNX shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered Axonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Axonics in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Axonics from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Axonics from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Axonics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axonics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.11.

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

