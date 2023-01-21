Insider Selling: BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Director Sells 1,075 Shares of Stock

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.89, for a total value of $806,131.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,510,544.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
BlackRock Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $741.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $722.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $670.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $503.12 and a twelve month high of $831.32.
BlackRock Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 57.50%.
Institutional Trading of BlackRock
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. UBS Group downgraded BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $700.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BlackRock from $785.00 to $828.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on BlackRock to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $738.80.
BlackRock Company Profile
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
