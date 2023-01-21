Insider Selling: Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) CEO Sells 1,400 Shares of Stock

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total value of $3,248,574.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,643,239.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

BKNG opened at $2,344.29 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,616.85 and a 52-week high of $2,715.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.93 billion, a PE ratio of 38.50, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,060.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,924.29.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $49.40 by $3.63. Booking had a return on equity of 81.11% and a net margin of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $37.70 earnings per share. Booking’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 95.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BKNG shares. StockNews.com downgraded Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,434.46.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Booking by 37.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,044,000 after buying an additional 17,432 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Booking by 18.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the first quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Booking by 2.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,767,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Booking by 7.5% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

