Insider Selling: Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) CFO Sells 3,032 Shares of Stock

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 3,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.72, for a total value of $2,142,775.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,287,060.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Equinix Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $720.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.13, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.60. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $494.89 and a fifty-two week high of $776.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $677.01 and a 200 day moving average of $642.03.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a $3.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 162.09%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 15.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 5.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 182.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 10.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 300.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EQIX shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Equinix from $571.00 to $591.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Equinix from $810.00 to $750.00 in a report on Sunday, November 13th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Equinix from $950.00 to $800.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. TD Securities cut Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $750.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays cut Equinix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $833.00 to $674.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $757.33.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

