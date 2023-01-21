Insider Selling: Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Insider Sells 2,353 Shares of Stock

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 2,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $707.41, for a total transaction of $1,664,535.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,431 shares in the company, valued at $14,453,093.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Equinix Stock Performance
Shares of EQIX stock opened at $720.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $677.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $642.03. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $494.89 and a 52 week high of $776.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $66.63 billion, a PE ratio of 94.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.60.
Equinix Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 162.09%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equinix
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Equinix by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 9,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,452,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Equinix by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Equinix by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Equinix by 342.4% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 45,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,797,000 after acquiring an additional 35,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Equinix by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.
Equinix Company Profile
Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.
