Insider Selling: FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS) Director Sells 11,643 Shares of Stock

FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 11,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total value of $1,033,549.11. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,429,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,508,104.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Douglas Richard Rippel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get FirstCash alerts:

On Thursday, January 19th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 42,127 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total value of $3,715,601.40.

On Friday, January 13th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 30,942 shares of FirstCash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $2,772,403.20.

On Wednesday, January 11th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 41,482 shares of FirstCash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total value of $3,713,883.46.

On Monday, January 9th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 46,318 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.61, for a total value of $4,196,873.98.

On Thursday, January 5th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 55,191 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total value of $4,862,327.10.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 49,717 shares of FirstCash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total value of $4,386,033.74.

On Thursday, December 29th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 57,512 shares of FirstCash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.44, for a total value of $5,086,361.28.

On Tuesday, December 27th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 26,451 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total value of $2,328,481.53.

On Friday, December 23rd, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 12,984 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total value of $1,143,890.40.

On Wednesday, December 21st, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 38,998 shares of FirstCash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total value of $3,442,743.44.

FirstCash Stock Performance

Shares of FirstCash stock opened at $89.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 0.78. FirstCash Holdings, Inc has a 12 month low of $58.30 and a 12 month high of $100.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.46.

FirstCash Dividend Announcement

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. FirstCash had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $672.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.35 million. On average, research analysts predict that FirstCash Holdings, Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. FirstCash’s payout ratio is 30.34%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FirstCash

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCFS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in FirstCash by 19.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,396,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,282,000 after acquiring an additional 730,072 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of FirstCash by 62.3% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,073,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,652,000 after purchasing an additional 412,365 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in FirstCash by 5.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,119,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,881,000 after buying an additional 389,095 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in FirstCash in the second quarter valued at $23,020,000. Finally, North Reef Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash during the third quarter valued at about $10,960,000. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FCFS shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on FirstCash from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Stephens upgraded FirstCash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on FirstCash in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on FirstCash from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on FirstCash in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.60.

FirstCash Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.