Insider Selling: HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Insider Sells 8,500 Shares of Stock

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBSGet Rating) insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $2,633,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 634,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,521,630. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

  • On Tuesday, December 20th, Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.36, for a total value of $2,400,060.00.
  • On Tuesday, November 15th, Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.38, for a total value of $2,578,730.00.

HUBS stock opened at $329.94 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $245.03 and a 1 year high of $596.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $292.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $300.53. The firm has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.63 and a beta of 1.56.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBSGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $443.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.43 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 11.72% and a negative net margin of 6.96%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on HUBS. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on HubSpot from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on HubSpot from $430.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on HubSpot from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 203.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 85 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

