Insider Selling: Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) CEO Sells 25,066 Shares of Stock

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) CEO Brett P. Monia sold 25,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total value of $989,856.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,772,879.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.4 %
Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $40.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of -339.64 and a beta of 0.54. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $48.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 7.59 and a quick ratio of 7.52.
Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $160.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.48 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 1.18% and a net margin of 0.91%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.22.
Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.
