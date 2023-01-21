Insider Selling: Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total value of $782,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 168,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,207,661. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

JBL stock opened at $79.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.37. Jabil Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.80 and a twelve month high of $79.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Jabil announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 27th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 14,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 4.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 2.1% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 0.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JBL shares. UBS Group started coverage on Jabil in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Jabil from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Jabil from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Jabil from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jabil in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.40.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

