Insider Selling: VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) CEO Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.73, for a total transaction of $423,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 652,444 shares in the company, valued at $138,141,968.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

D James Bidzos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 17th, D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.87, for a total transaction of $644,610.00.

On Thursday, January 12th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.80, for a total value of $423,600.00.

On Tuesday, January 10th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.68, for a total value of $415,360.00.

On Thursday, December 22nd, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.25, for a total value of $404,500.00.

On Tuesday, December 20th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.12, for a total value of $400,240.00.

On Thursday, December 15th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.41, for a total transaction of $404,820.00.

On Tuesday, December 13th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total transaction of $418,300.00.

VeriSign Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $214.91 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.25 and a fifty-two week high of $228.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.77.

Institutional Trading of VeriSign

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $357.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.40 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 59.07% and a negative return on equity of 47.71%. VeriSign’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 5.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,079 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in VeriSign by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 75,475 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,777,000 after purchasing an additional 17,164 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in VeriSign by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 90,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,146,000 after purchasing an additional 21,830 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in VeriSign by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,619 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 58.0% during the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,731 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VRSN shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $243.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $216.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on VeriSign in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

