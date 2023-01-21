Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) Shares Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 117,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,470 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Delphia USA Inc. raised its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 17,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 157,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ICPT opened at $16.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $667.64 million, a P/E ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.11. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $21.25.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ICPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by ($8.15). The company had revenue of $77.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.60 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.63 EPS for the current year.

ICPT has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.80.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

