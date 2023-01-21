Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 148.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHQ opened at $45.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.92. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $39.18 and a 52 week high of $52.40.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.