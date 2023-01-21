Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) CFO Elizabeth L. Hougen Sells 8,280 Shares

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) CFO Elizabeth L. Hougen sold 8,280 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total transaction of $328,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,915,369.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IONS opened at $40.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.53 and a 200 day moving average of $41.80. The company has a current ratio of 7.59, a quick ratio of 7.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -339.64 and a beta of 0.54. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $48.82.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $160.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.48 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 1.18%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.22.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IONS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $318,000. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

