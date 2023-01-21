iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,490 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 8,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $944,000. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 8,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 923,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,422,000 after purchasing an additional 23,896 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of IWR stock opened at $70.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.30. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $60.73 and a 1 year high of $80.00.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.