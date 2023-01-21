iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWS. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 360.7% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 10,738 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $16,029,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 160,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,235,000 after buying an additional 4,061 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS opened at $110.24 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $94.32 and a 1-year high of $122.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.10 and a 200-day moving average of $106.22.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.