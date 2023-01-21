J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target Raised to $200.00 at Barclays

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Barclays from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on JBHT. Benchmark lowered their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.39.

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $189.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a one year low of $153.92 and a one year high of $218.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.03. The stock has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.12.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($0.54). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Shelley Simpson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,302,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,630 shares in the company, valued at $14,440,732.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total transaction of $177,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,109.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shelley Simpson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,302,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,440,732.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JBHT. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 169 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 141.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 162 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,809.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

