J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target Raised to $200.00 at Barclays

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Barclays from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.76% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on JBHT. Benchmark lowered their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.39.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Up 2.3 %
NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $189.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a one year low of $153.92 and a one year high of $218.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.03. The stock has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.12.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Shelley Simpson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,302,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,630 shares in the company, valued at $14,440,732.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total transaction of $177,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,109.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shelley Simpson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,302,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,440,732.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On J.B. Hunt Transport Services
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JBHT. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 169 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 141.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 162 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,809.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.
About J.B. Hunt Transport Services
J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.
