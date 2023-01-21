J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target Raised to $203.00 at Raymond James

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Raymond James from $195.00 to $203.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 7.35% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on JBHT. UBS Group lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $230.00 to $228.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.39.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Up 2.3 %

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $189.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1-year low of $153.92 and a 1-year high of $218.18. The company has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $179.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.03.

Insider Transactions at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total value of $177,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,109.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total value of $177,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,109.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Shelley Simpson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,302,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,440,732.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

(Get Rating)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.