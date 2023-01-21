J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) PT Raised to $195.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $194.00 to $195.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.12% from the stock’s current price.

JBHT has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $230.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.39.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $189.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $179.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.03. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52 week low of $153.92 and a 52 week high of $218.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Shelley Simpson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,302,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,440,732.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Shelley Simpson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,302,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,440,732.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total value of $177,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,109.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.