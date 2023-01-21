Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) CEO Steven J. Demetriou Sells 6,666 Shares

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total transaction of $839,582.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 627,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,090,806.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE J opened at $120.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.25. The firm has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.89. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.78 and a 52 week high of $150.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.02. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 405.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 593.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

J has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.33.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

