Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 11,951 Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,951 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HAIN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 142.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 130.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 25.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. CL King lowered their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Hain Celestial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.27.

The Hain Celestial Group Price Performance

The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $18.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.04 and its 200 day moving average is $19.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.19 and a 52-week high of $37.58.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The company had revenue of $439.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.80 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 7.14%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.