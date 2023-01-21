Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $724,000 Stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 45.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,228 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,192 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 9.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,623,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $546,551,000 after buying an additional 968,528 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.8% during the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,357,903 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,962,000 after buying an additional 145,700 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 4.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,724,844 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $210,728,000 after buying an additional 212,375 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,070,929 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,415,000 after buying an additional 45,004 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 10.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,773,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $177,444,000 after buying an additional 353,364 shares during the period. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TOL. Raymond James raised Toll Brothers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.46.

Insider Transactions at Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers Price Performance

In other news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total transaction of $183,780.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 133,387 shares in the company, valued at $6,614,661.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total transaction of $183,780.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 133,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,614,661.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 41,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total value of $2,170,865.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,452,940.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,765 shares of company stock worth $4,623,971. Company insiders own 8.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TOL opened at $55.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.33. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.53 and a 12-month high of $60.41.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 12.52%. On average, analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.23%.

Toll Brothers Profile

(Get Rating)

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and caters to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.