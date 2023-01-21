Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $733,000 Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,901 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 540.6% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 40,700.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 223.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 170.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VNO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.88.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

Vornado Realty Trust Cuts Dividend

VNO stock opened at $22.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $20.03 and a 12 month high of $47.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 424.00%.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

