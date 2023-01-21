Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Invests $668,000 in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 7,867 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 6,113 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,643 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,086 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Keene & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. 66.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Ralph Lauren Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:RL opened at $121.05 on Friday. Ralph Lauren Co. has a one year low of $82.23 and a one year high of $135.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.49 and a 200-day moving average of $99.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.36.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The textile maker reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.14. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. Ralph Lauren’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.78%.

Insider Activity at Ralph Lauren

In related news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $2,220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 220,832 shares in the company, valued at $26,499,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RL shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $96.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.92.

About Ralph Lauren

(Get Rating)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.