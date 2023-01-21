Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Invests $718,000 in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 15,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $718,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in PNM Resources by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PNM Resources by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 45,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in PNM Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $5,387,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in PNM Resources by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 238,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,378,000 after purchasing an additional 127,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in PNM Resources by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 391,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNM Resources Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:PNM opened at $49.51 on Friday. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.43 and a 12-month high of $49.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.76.

PNM Resources Increases Dividend

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.17. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $729.89 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.368 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is currently 72.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $51.00 to $50.30 in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PNM Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PNM Resources to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

