Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 386 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 316.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management increased its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Group 1 Automotive Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of GPI opened at $196.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $186.26 and a 200 day moving average of $175.28. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.16 and a fifty-two week high of $200.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Group 1 Automotive Increases Dividend

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $12.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.99 by $1.01. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 45.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GPI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $142.00 to $134.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Group 1 Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Daryl Kenningham sold 1,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,002,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Group 1 Automotive news, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 30,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.74, for a total transaction of $5,212,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,142.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Daryl Kenningham sold 1,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,002,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,925 shares of company stock valued at $8,920,415. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

