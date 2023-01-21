Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 5,554 Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,554 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZIM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter valued at $1,851,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter valued at $13,790,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter valued at $527,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,625.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. 36.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZIM. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $63.00 to $26.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.16.

ZIM opened at $18.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.37. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 1-year low of $16.23 and a 1-year high of $91.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.32.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $9.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.46 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 42.71% and a return on equity of 118.65%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 37.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were paid a $2.95 dividend. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 64.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.04%.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

