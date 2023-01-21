J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in J&J Snack Foods were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 144.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in J&J Snack Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in J&J Snack Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in J&J Snack Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $171,000. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:JJSF opened at $144.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $117.45 and a fifty-two week high of $165.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 58.64 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.97.

J&J Snack Foods ( NASDAQ:JJSF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.16. J&J Snack Foods had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $400.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.62 million. Analysts expect that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.82%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JJSF. CL King boosted their price objective on shares of J&J Snack Foods from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of J&J Snack Foods from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of J&J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of J&J Snack Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

