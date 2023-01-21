Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) CFO Buys $350,000.00 in Stock

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $34.71 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.35 and a fifty-two week high of $41.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $49.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.53.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KDP shares. Truist Financial cut shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Wedbush assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Keurig Dr Pepper

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,193,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,898,078 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,605,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,636,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361,181 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,626,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,560,000 after buying an additional 7,736,174 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,758,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,901,000 after buying an additional 4,050,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,158,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,976,000 after buying an additional 540,482 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

