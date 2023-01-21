Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,216 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter worth $288,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Kimco Realty by 22.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Kimco Realty during the third quarter worth about $254,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Kimco Realty by 27.6% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 821,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,126,000 after buying an additional 177,609 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Kimco Realty by 13.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,349,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,247,000 after buying an additional 284,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $21.44 on Friday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $17.71 and a 1 year high of $26.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.10. The firm has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 248.65%.

KIM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

