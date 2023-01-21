KT (NYSE:KT) Shares Gap Up to $14.04

KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.04, but opened at $14.39. KT shares last traded at $14.36, with a volume of 9,540 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded KT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.75.

KT ( NYSE:KT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. KT had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that KT Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KT. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KT by 1,246.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,904,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763,236 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of KT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,396,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of KT by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,961,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,389,000 after acquiring an additional 664,582 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,791,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in KT by 461.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 765,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,687,000 after purchasing an additional 629,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

KT Corp. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through the Customer and Marketing businesses. Its services include wire and wireless phones, internet, and other communication. The company was founded on December 20, 1981 and is headquartered in Seongnam-si, South Korea.

