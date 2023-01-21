Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 25,082 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KLIC. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,597,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,369,000 after purchasing an additional 230,792 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 152.7% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 326,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,980,000 after buying an additional 197,350 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 461,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,783,000 after acquiring an additional 138,126 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 581,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,879,000 after acquiring an additional 111,682 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 1st quarter worth $5,517,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Insider Activity at Kulicke and Soffa Industries

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 3,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total value of $155,658.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,483.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 42,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $1,962,919.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,811,111.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 3,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total value of $155,658.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,483.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,749 shares of company stock worth $3,346,757 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Trading Up 1.2 %

Several research firms recently weighed in on KLIC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $49.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.99 and a 200-day moving average of $44.57. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.95 and a twelve month high of $62.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.33.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $286.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 28.83% and a return on equity of 38.40%. On average, research analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.76%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.