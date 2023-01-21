Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Stake Boosted by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 56.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,938 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,140 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LVS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,537,902 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,381,358,000 after acquiring an additional 519,620 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,793,305 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,000,757,000 after acquiring an additional 440,770 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,898,679 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $540,242,000 after acquiring an additional 394,616 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,409,500 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $114,525,000 after acquiring an additional 400,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,087,088 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $103,695,000 after acquiring an additional 8,441 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LVS shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.55.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Up 0.4 %

LVS opened at $54.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.26. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $28.88 and a twelve month high of $55.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $41.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.12.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.07). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 46.94%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

About Las Vegas Sands

(Get Rating)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.