Lion Electric (TSE:LEV) Shares Down 3.7%

The Lion Electric Company (TSE:LEV – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$3.37 and last traded at C$3.39. 157,769 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 575,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.52.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$7.00 price objective on the stock.
Lion Electric Stock Up 1.8 %
The company has a market capitalization of C$733.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.58.
About Lion Electric
The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.
