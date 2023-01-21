Loop Capital Cuts F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Price Target to $169.00

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its price objective trimmed by Loop Capital from $211.00 to $169.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the network technology company's stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of F5 from $303.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of F5 from $164.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of F5 from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of F5 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of F5 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $175.33.

FFIV stock opened at $144.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.56. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.09. F5 has a 1 year low of $133.68 and a 1 year high of $229.85.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The network technology company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $700.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $692.17 million. F5 had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 17.67%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that F5 will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Geng Lin sold 1,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.45, for a total transaction of $239,518.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,467,985.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other F5 news, EVP Geng Lin sold 1,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.45, for a total transaction of $239,518.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,603 shares in the company, valued at $1,467,985.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 2,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.16, for a total transaction of $351,911.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,041,173.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,521 shares of company stock valued at $3,747,727 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in F5 during the first quarter worth $26,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of F5 in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of F5 in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5 in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of F5 by 568.0% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 334 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

