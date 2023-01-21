LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its stake in shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,542 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in LSB Industries were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in LSB Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its position in LSB Industries by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 543,290 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,807,000 after acquiring an additional 194,000 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in LSB Industries by 310.3% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 47,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in LSB Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,207,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in LSB Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LXU has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on LSB Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on LSB Industries from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on LSB Industries in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on LSB Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Shares of NYSE LXU opened at $12.46 on Friday. LSB Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $27.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.36.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04). LSB Industries had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 44.12%. The firm had revenue of $184.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LSB Industries, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Lsb Funding Llc sold 15,977,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $207,547,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,672,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,725,775. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and sale of chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. It also own and operate facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas (El Dorado Facility), Cherokee, Alabama (Cherokee Facility), and Pryor, Oklahoma (Pryor Facility), as well as facility for Covestro AG (Covestro) in Baytown, Texas (Baytown Facility).

