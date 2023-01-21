Lucas W. Buchanan Sells 41,244 Shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Stock

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 41,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total transaction of $2,202,429.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,082,507.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NASDAQ SILK opened at $53.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.68. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 12-month low of $27.21 and a 12-month high of $58.04. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.91 and a beta of 1.24.
Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.15. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 45.16% and a negative return on equity of 86.73%. The business had revenue of $37.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.84 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
SILK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company.
Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.
