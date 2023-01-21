Lucas W. Buchanan Sells 41,244 Shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Stock

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 41,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total transaction of $2,202,429.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,082,507.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Silk Road Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ SILK opened at $53.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.68. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 12-month low of $27.21 and a 12-month high of $58.04. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.91 and a beta of 1.24.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.15. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 45.16% and a negative return on equity of 86.73%. The business had revenue of $37.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.84 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Silk Road Medical

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SILK. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,087,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,786,000 after acquiring an additional 306,577 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,195,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,788,000 after acquiring an additional 38,613 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,676,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,412,000 after acquiring an additional 523,179 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,556,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,542,000 after acquiring an additional 29,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,533,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,817,000 after acquiring an additional 169,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

SILK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

Featured Stories

