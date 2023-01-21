Madison Wealth Partners Inc Trims Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Madison Wealth Partners Inc trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,602 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,379 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 2.6% of Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 5,935.2% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 229,929 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new stake in Apple during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays cut their target price on Apple from $144.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. BNP Paribas cut Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Apple from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.73.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $137.87 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $179.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,423.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

