Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Rating) by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438,660 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Mawson Infrastructure Group were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MIGI. Regal Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group during the second quarter worth $4,367,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group by 216.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 161,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 110,780 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group in the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.24% of the company’s stock.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of MIGI opened at $0.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.56. Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $6.22.

About Mawson Infrastructure Group

Mawson Infrastructure Group ( NASDAQ:MIGI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $28.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.40 million. Mawson Infrastructure Group had a negative return on equity of 12.60% and a negative net margin of 36.41%. Equities research analysts expect that Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company was founded on February 10, 2012 and is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

