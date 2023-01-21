Max R. Glover Sells 25,000 Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Stock

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) SVP Max R. Glover sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total transaction of $855,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 234,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,028,710.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Allegro MicroSystems Trading Up 3.2 %

ALGM opened at $32.45 on Friday. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.20 and a 1-year high of $34.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.20 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.91.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $237.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.03 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 201.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 134.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 3,469.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 145.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 981.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALGM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.83.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

