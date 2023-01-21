Max R. Glover Sells 25,000 Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Stock

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) SVP Max R. Glover sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total transaction of $855,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 234,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,028,710.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Allegro MicroSystems Trading Up 3.2 %
ALGM opened at $32.45 on Friday. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.20 and a 1-year high of $34.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.20 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.91.
Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $237.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.03 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ALGM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.83.
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.
