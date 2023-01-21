MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Stock Position Lessened by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,144 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MXL. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in MaxLinear during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in MaxLinear by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in MaxLinear in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear stock opened at $36.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.85. MaxLinear, Inc. has a one year low of $29.27 and a one year high of $65.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.47.

MaxLinear ( NYSE:MXL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $285.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.03 million. MaxLinear had a return on equity of 47.44% and a net margin of 11.34%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael Bollesen sold 5,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total transaction of $224,120.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 81,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,171,782.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark lowered their target price on MaxLinear from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on MaxLinear in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on MaxLinear from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, MaxLinear has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.13.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

