McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Holdings Boosted by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 46.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,308 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MKC. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 78.6% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 40.6% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total transaction of $372,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Up 1.0 %

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $77.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.61. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $71.19 and a 1-year high of $107.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Co, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, French’s, Frank’s RedHot, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor, and DaQiao.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.