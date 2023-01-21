Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Cut to $280.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Citigroup from $282.00 to $280.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software giant’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MSFT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.88.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $240.22 on Thursday. Microsoft has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $315.95. The company has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $241.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

