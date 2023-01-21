Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Price Target Raised to $102.00

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer from $97.00 to $102.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.40 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MS. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $96.99.

Shares of MS opened at $96.24 on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $109.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.19 and a 200 day moving average of $85.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.99%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total transaction of $24,232,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,112,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,819,891.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Morgan Stanley news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 250,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total transaction of $24,232,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,112,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,819,891.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Raja Akram sold 5,100 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 118,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,500,126. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 300,010 shares of company stock valued at $29,085,716. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 20,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 45,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

