Nalin Kumar Miglani Sells 2,750 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Stock

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) EVP Nalin Kumar Miglani sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.69, for a total transaction of $477,647.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,824.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

EXLS stock opened at $169.36 on Friday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.14 and a 52-week high of $191.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.02.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.13. ExlService had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $361.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.71 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

EXLS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of ExlService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ExlService from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of ExlService to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ExlService from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Drake & Associates LLC grew its position in ExlService by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in ExlService by 119.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in ExlService in the third quarter worth approximately $415,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in ExlService by 7.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 366,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,041,000 after acquiring an additional 25,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in ExlService by 3.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

