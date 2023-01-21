National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,316 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 66,102 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 45,286 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,000. 72.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

National Fuel Gas Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE NFG opened at $58.88 on Friday. National Fuel Gas has a 52-week low of $57.60 and a 52-week high of $75.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.11 and a 200-day moving average of $66.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.07). National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 26.88%. The company had revenue of $435.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.08 million. On average, analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.94%.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, storage, and distribution of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment seeks to discover and produce raw materials.

Featured Stories

