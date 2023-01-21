National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 678 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in National Grid were worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in National Grid by 6.2% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of National Grid by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of National Grid by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of National Grid by 51.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. 3.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on NGG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of National Grid in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on National Grid from GBX 1,225 ($14.95) to GBX 1,150 ($14.03) in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup upgraded National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on National Grid from GBX 1,020 ($12.45) to GBX 1,070 ($13.06) in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Grid presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,110.00.

National Grid Stock Performance

National Grid Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:NGG opened at $64.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.28. National Grid plc has a one year low of $47.22 and a one year high of $80.20.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $2.0929 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 7.1%. This is a positive change from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.16.

National Grid Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

