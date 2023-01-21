National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,460 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in National Instruments by 4.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in National Instruments by 38.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 272,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,048,000 after purchasing an additional 75,507 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in National Instruments by 3.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in National Instruments by 52.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 50,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 17,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in National Instruments by 33.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 85,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 21,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Get National Instruments alerts:

National Instruments Price Performance

National Instruments stock opened at $54.25 on Friday. National Instruments Co. has a 12-month low of $29.81 and a 12-month high of $55.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

National Instruments Dividend Announcement

National Instruments ( NASDAQ:NATI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. National Instruments had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The firm had revenue of $427.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.71 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that National Instruments Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NATI shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of National Instruments in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of National Instruments from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of National Instruments from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Instruments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at National Instruments

In other National Instruments news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 800 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,478 shares in the company, valued at $11,459,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other National Instruments news, EVP Ritu Favre sold 1,437 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total transaction of $54,864.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,593.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 800 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,459,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,437 shares of company stock worth $288,351 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Profile

(Get Rating)

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.