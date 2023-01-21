NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,902 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,870 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NTCT. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in NetScout Systems by 664.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. lifted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in NetScout Systems by 173.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Finally, Infini Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in NetScout Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NTCT shares. StockNews.com cut shares of NetScout Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of NetScout Systems from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ NTCT opened at $31.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.41. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $28.69 and a one year high of $38.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.68.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $228.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.43 million. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 5.69%. Research analysts anticipate that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

